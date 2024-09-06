Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,689 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 93.7% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JOF opened at $7.94 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

