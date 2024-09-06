Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 28,752 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 223.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 25,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 704.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 42,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

