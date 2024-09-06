Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.44.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

