Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.44.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.