Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

