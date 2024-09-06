Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Compass Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 821.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 498,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 444,489 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 256,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

CDAQ stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

