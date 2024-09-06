Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of A SPAC II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASCB. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,931 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

