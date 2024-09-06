Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fluor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 63,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fluor Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE FLR opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

