Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

