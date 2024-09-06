Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 942 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

