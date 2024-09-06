X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 36,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,571 put options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 135.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ASHR stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

