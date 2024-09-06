Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.46 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

