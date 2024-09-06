Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $63.46 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

View Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.