Yext Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,464 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,374% compared to the average daily volume of 981 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Yext by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,791 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,348 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yext by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a PE ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.21. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

