Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $387,481,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

