Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

