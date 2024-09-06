Zacks Research Weighs in on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report issued on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $243.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day moving average is $219.77. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.