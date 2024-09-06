ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64. 4,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.