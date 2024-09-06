Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.