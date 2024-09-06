Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $146.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

