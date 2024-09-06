Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

ZS stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

