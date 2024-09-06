Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average of $188.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

