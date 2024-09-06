Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 3.3 %

ZS opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.