Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $230.00

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $146.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.