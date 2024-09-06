Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $235.00

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.32. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.