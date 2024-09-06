Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $235.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.32. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

