Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

