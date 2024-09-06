Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,207 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 91.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
LTC Properties stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties
In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
