Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,116 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in California Resources were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 510,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

