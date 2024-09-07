106 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Align Technology Price Performance
Shares of ALGN stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.55. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $367.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology
In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.88.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
