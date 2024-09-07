160 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,316. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $214.75 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

