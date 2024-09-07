16,798 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

