180 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $318.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $350.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day moving average of $316.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.