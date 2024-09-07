200 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,664,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,099,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.58.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.