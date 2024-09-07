214 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 202,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.