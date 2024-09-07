2,952 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $262,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,443,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,870,000 after acquiring an additional 462,228 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SPYG opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

