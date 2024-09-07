3,001 Shares in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,425,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,705,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,394,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,499,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $83.36.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.