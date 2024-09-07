316 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $84.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

