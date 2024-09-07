3,300 Shares in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BTA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.