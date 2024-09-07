413 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

ADC opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

