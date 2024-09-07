470,595 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,304,000 after purchasing an additional 818,241 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $4,240,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AHCO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

