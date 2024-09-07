472,768 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 472,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $2,238,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $18.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.