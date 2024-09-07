5,274 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

