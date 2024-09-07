542 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $48.38 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
