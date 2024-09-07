610 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,025 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 231,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

