700 Shares in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

HERD opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

