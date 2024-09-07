7,227 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 203,274 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.