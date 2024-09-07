731 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

