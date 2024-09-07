868 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.32 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

