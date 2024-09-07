925 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

