Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,575 ($20.71). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($21.04), with a volume of 83,347 shares trading hands.
Abbey Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £334.03 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,600 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,600.
About Abbey
Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abbey
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Abbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.