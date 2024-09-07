Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile



Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

